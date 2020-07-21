246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET

Amenities

Don~t miss this incredible opportunity to rent a dream home in Historic Annapolis! Rent this incredible 3-story, 1,600 sq/ft 150+ year-old historic home in coveted Downtown Annapolis! This home has incredible history and was a premier family home of the famed Naval Officer Isaac Foote Dortch for over 70 years. Newly renovated with true love and attention to detail to maintain the home~s historic charm, but adding space and an opening the floorplan. Sit around the stunning two-sided brick fireplace all winter long. Cook for all of your visiting relatives in the updated kitchen with a chef~s dream gas stove/oven. Enjoy the large master bedroom with large onsuite featuring oversized trough-style double sinks and a luxurious custom steam shower. 2nd bedroom features beautiful reclaimed antique French patio doors opening up to a private deck which overlooks St Johns College and the USNA Chapel. Second bathroom, with oversized cast-iron soaking tub, is bright and classically designed. Bonus 3rd floor bedroom is extra-large and has views of the Maryland State Capital Building. The large and exceptionally private backyard is smartly landscaped with low-maintenance plants, flagstone, and includes a cozy brick fireplace. The back yard also includes a 8x10~ tool shed, eating area, and remote-controlled string lights for just the perfect evening gathering. This house is steps from every restaurant, festival, and attraction Annapolis has to offer, including the Boat Shows, Annapolis Cup Croquet, USNA / St John College Graduations, Arts Festival, Farmer~s Market, and much much more! Quick drive to Baltimore, DC, and Ft. Meade. Make your appointment today!