Annapolis, MD
246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET
246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET

246 Prince George Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 Prince George Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don~t miss this incredible opportunity to rent a dream home in Historic Annapolis! Rent this incredible 3-story, 1,600 sq/ft 150+ year-old historic home in coveted Downtown Annapolis! This home has incredible history and was a premier family home of the famed Naval Officer Isaac Foote Dortch for over 70 years. Newly renovated with true love and attention to detail to maintain the home~s historic charm, but adding space and an opening the floorplan. Sit around the stunning two-sided brick fireplace all winter long. Cook for all of your visiting relatives in the updated kitchen with a chef~s dream gas stove/oven. Enjoy the large master bedroom with large onsuite featuring oversized trough-style double sinks and a luxurious custom steam shower. 2nd bedroom features beautiful reclaimed antique French patio doors opening up to a private deck which overlooks St Johns College and the USNA Chapel. Second bathroom, with oversized cast-iron soaking tub, is bright and classically designed. Bonus 3rd floor bedroom is extra-large and has views of the Maryland State Capital Building. The large and exceptionally private backyard is smartly landscaped with low-maintenance plants, flagstone, and includes a cozy brick fireplace. The back yard also includes a 8x10~ tool shed, eating area, and remote-controlled string lights for just the perfect evening gathering. This house is steps from every restaurant, festival, and attraction Annapolis has to offer, including the Boat Shows, Annapolis Cup Croquet, USNA / St John College Graduations, Arts Festival, Farmer~s Market, and much much more! Quick drive to Baltimore, DC, and Ft. Meade. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have any available units?
246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET offer parking?
No, 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 PRINCE GEORGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
