Annapolis, MD
24 SOUTH STREET
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

24 SOUTH STREET

24 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 South Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Vacant property. Please check You Tube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omrp9ME5v6E. Available ASAP. Enjoy gracious living in Historic Annapolis. In Acton's Landing-Murray Hill lies a modern three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom end-unit townhouse. Located walking distance from the heart of downtown Annapolis and Acton~s Cove waterside park on Spa Creek, you can enjoy water access for kayaks, paddleboards and water taxi. Built in 2006, the home features approximately 2,000 square feet. The open layout floor plan has a state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite counter tops and a breakfast area with access to a private closed porch and garage. Hardwood floors on the main level, recessed lights and natural lighting throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, granite countertops, a shower and a separate large tub. Two bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms with granite countertops and showers. The loft area is perfect for a home office and it has access to the roof deck. There are two deeded parking spots ~ one attached garage and additional covered parking. Live the Annapolis lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
24 SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 24 SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
24 SOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 24 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 24 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 24 SOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 24 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 24 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 24 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 24 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 24 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
