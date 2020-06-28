24 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Vacant property. Please check You Tube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omrp9ME5v6E. Available ASAP. Enjoy gracious living in Historic Annapolis. In Acton's Landing-Murray Hill lies a modern three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom end-unit townhouse. Located walking distance from the heart of downtown Annapolis and Acton~s Cove waterside park on Spa Creek, you can enjoy water access for kayaks, paddleboards and water taxi. Built in 2006, the home features approximately 2,000 square feet. The open layout floor plan has a state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite counter tops and a breakfast area with access to a private closed porch and garage. Hardwood floors on the main level, recessed lights and natural lighting throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, granite countertops, a shower and a separate large tub. Two bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms with granite countertops and showers. The loft area is perfect for a home office and it has access to the roof deck. There are two deeded parking spots ~ one attached garage and additional covered parking. Live the Annapolis lifestyle.