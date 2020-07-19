22 Gentry Court

Amenities

Hi! I'm looking for tenants to live in my beautiful (3 level 3-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath) townhouse just off Spa Road near Historic Downtown Annapolis. Recently updating many features (California walk-in closet in Master's! Granite countertops in kitchen!), It's large enough to share with roommates that need their separate living spaces.



I currently manage other rental properties in the area and I've been doing so for over 25 years. You would have the benefit of a local landlord who can respond quickly to any relevant issues with an experienced array of trusted repair people.



1556 square feet

3 levels

3 bedroom + 1 office (extra room)

3.5 bathrooms

3 wood burning fireplaces (1 in master bedroom!)

2 living rooms

2nd level deck

Enclosed brick patio at ground-level

Washer/dryer and utility sink

Lots of closet space in master bedroom, California closet

Kitchen remodeled two years ago with new cabinets and granite countertops

Access to the community pool

Three parking spaces