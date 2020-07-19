All apartments in Annapolis
22 Gentry Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Gentry Court

22 Gentry Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Gentry Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Hi! I'm looking for tenants to live in my beautiful (3 level 3-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath) townhouse just off Spa Road near Historic Downtown Annapolis. Recently updating many features (California walk-in closet in Master's! Granite countertops in kitchen!), It's large enough to share with roommates that need their separate living spaces.

I currently manage other rental properties in the area and I've been doing so for over 25 years. You would have the benefit of a local landlord who can respond quickly to any relevant issues with an experienced array of trusted repair people.

1556 square feet
3 levels
3 bedroom + 1 office (extra room)
3.5 bathrooms
3 wood burning fireplaces (1 in master bedroom!)
2 living rooms
2nd level deck
Enclosed brick patio at ground-level
Washer/dryer and utility sink
Lots of closet space in master bedroom, California closet
Kitchen remodeled two years ago with new cabinets and granite countertops
Access to the community pool
Three parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Gentry Court have any available units?
22 Gentry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Gentry Court have?
Some of 22 Gentry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Gentry Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Gentry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Gentry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Gentry Court is pet friendly.
Does 22 Gentry Court offer parking?
Yes, 22 Gentry Court offers parking.
Does 22 Gentry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Gentry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Gentry Court have a pool?
Yes, 22 Gentry Court has a pool.
Does 22 Gentry Court have accessible units?
No, 22 Gentry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Gentry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Gentry Court has units with dishwashers.
