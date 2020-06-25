216 MAIN ST

Amenities

Ideal location in Historic Annapolis that is close to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Close to City Dock and the Naval Academy makes this very desirable and convenient. Spacious living/dining room combination, kitchen w/granite counters, tile floor and washer/dryer. Bathroom has ceramic tile and there is a walk-in closet in the bedroom. Apartment is above the art gallery facing Main Street and is approximately 700-800 sq. ft. Perfect location! To make application: www.longandfoster.com then enter the address: 216 Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Cost for application is $55 per anyone over 18 yrs. of age.