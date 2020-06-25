All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 216 MAIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
216 MAIN ST
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:09 AM

216 MAIN ST

216 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Ideal location in Historic Annapolis that is close to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Close to City Dock and the Naval Academy makes this very desirable and convenient. Spacious living/dining room combination, kitchen w/granite counters, tile floor and washer/dryer. Bathroom has ceramic tile and there is a walk-in closet in the bedroom. Apartment is above the art gallery facing Main Street and is approximately 700-800 sq. ft. Perfect location! To make application: www.longandfoster.com then enter the address: 216 Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Cost for application is $55 per anyone over 18 yrs. of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 MAIN ST have any available units?
216 MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 MAIN ST have?
Some of 216 MAIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
216 MAIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 216 MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 216 MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 216 MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 216 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 MAIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 216 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 216 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 216 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 216 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College