214 McKendree Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities

Annapolis Single Family Home - Home for rent in the Annapolis Germantown-Homewood area at 214 McKendree Ave. Home has 3 BR's, two baths, LR, DR, office, kitchen, basement, gas fireplace, central AC, washer and dryer, and new Samsung convection stove. Fresh paint and new carpet. Very clean and well taken care of home. New energy efficient thermal pane windows for the sun room and basement. Please no pets. Landscaping included! Monthly rent is $2,150.00 plus utilities. One month's rent for security deposit and credit report will be required.



(RLNE4555222)