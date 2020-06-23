All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 214 McKendree Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
214 McKendree Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

214 McKendree Avenue

214 Mckendree Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

214 Mckendree Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Annapolis Single Family Home - Home for rent in the Annapolis Germantown-Homewood area at 214 McKendree Ave. Home has 3 BR's, two baths, LR, DR, office, kitchen, basement, gas fireplace, central AC, washer and dryer, and new Samsung convection stove. Fresh paint and new carpet. Very clean and well taken care of home. New energy efficient thermal pane windows for the sun room and basement. Please no pets. Landscaping included! Monthly rent is $2,150.00 plus utilities. One month's rent for security deposit and credit report will be required.

(RLNE4555222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 McKendree Avenue have any available units?
214 McKendree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 214 McKendree Avenue have?
Some of 214 McKendree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 McKendree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
214 McKendree Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 McKendree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 214 McKendree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 214 McKendree Avenue offer parking?
No, 214 McKendree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 214 McKendree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 McKendree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 McKendree Avenue have a pool?
No, 214 McKendree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 214 McKendree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 214 McKendree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 214 McKendree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 McKendree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 McKendree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 McKendree Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College