207 CLAY STREET

Adorable Brickyard Hill Home!! 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Central A/C and Hardwood floors. Beautifully maintained and tons of recent upgrades including new HVAC (2019), Roof (2019), Dishwasher and Disposal (2018) in addition to the ones that you can see! This perfect location is walking distance to downtown and the Navy Stadium.. Currently occupied by tenants. Due to COVID-19 they will offer virtual showings only. The tenant is happy to do zoom or facetime for real time tours but cannot allow anyone in the house due to the safety of the family. For this same reason we are not able to attain professional photos. Please reach out to co-listing agent to set up a virtual showing. Availability as early as May 10th.