All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 207 CLAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
207 CLAY STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

207 CLAY STREET

207 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Clay Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable Brickyard Hill Home!! 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Central A/C and Hardwood floors. Beautifully maintained and tons of recent upgrades including new HVAC (2019), Roof (2019), Dishwasher and Disposal (2018) in addition to the ones that you can see! This perfect location is walking distance to downtown and the Navy Stadium.. Currently occupied by tenants. Due to COVID-19 they will offer virtual showings only. The tenant is happy to do zoom or facetime for real time tours but cannot allow anyone in the house due to the safety of the family. For this same reason we are not able to attain professional photos. Please reach out to co-listing agent to set up a virtual showing. Availability as early as May 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 CLAY STREET have any available units?
207 CLAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 CLAY STREET have?
Some of 207 CLAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 CLAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
207 CLAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 CLAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 207 CLAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 207 CLAY STREET offer parking?
No, 207 CLAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 207 CLAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 CLAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 CLAY STREET have a pool?
No, 207 CLAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 207 CLAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 207 CLAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 207 CLAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 CLAY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College