Annapolis, MD
165 KING GEORGE STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

165 KING GEORGE STREET

165 King George Street · No Longer Available
Location

165 King George Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Fabulous 3rd floor 1 bedroom fully furnished apartment. Rent includes all of your utilities. Just bring your clothes and move right in. Available immediately. Stay a month, 3 months or a year. There is a shared courtyard out back with a grill. The basement also has a shared washer and dryer. Queen sized bed with all the linens and towels too. Awesome soapstone dining table and pull out couch. Two TVs and all of your cooking utensils are included too. Views overlooking the Naval Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 KING GEORGE STREET have any available units?
165 KING GEORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 KING GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 165 KING GEORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 KING GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
165 KING GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 KING GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 165 KING GEORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 165 KING GEORGE STREET offer parking?
No, 165 KING GEORGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 165 KING GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 KING GEORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 KING GEORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 165 KING GEORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 165 KING GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 165 KING GEORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 165 KING GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 KING GEORGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

