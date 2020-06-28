1602 CEDAR PARK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Large Five Level home in sought after water access community of Admiral Heights, Four Bedrooms, two and a half baths, Carport, wood floors throughout, New Carpet in Lower Level Den ,Fireplace, Dual Zoned a/c, freshly painted, Large Level fenced in Backyard, Walk to Downtown Annapolis, West Annapolis, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Great location to enjoy a true Annapolis Lifestyle, Water Access, Perfect for Kayaking, Paddle Boarding etc., Community Pool etc.! Finished Sq Ft of home according to Tax Record is incorrect. Please see Measurements of each room. POOL MEMBERSHIP NOT GUARANTEED MUST INQUIRE (go to: https://www.admiralheightspool.com/ and GO THRU PROCESS.