Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

1602 CEDAR PARK RD

1602 Cedar Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Cedar Park Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Large Five Level home in sought after water access community of Admiral Heights, Four Bedrooms, two and a half baths, Carport, wood floors throughout, New Carpet in Lower Level Den ,Fireplace, Dual Zoned a/c, freshly painted, Large Level fenced in Backyard, Walk to Downtown Annapolis, West Annapolis, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Great location to enjoy a true Annapolis Lifestyle, Water Access, Perfect for Kayaking, Paddle Boarding etc., Community Pool etc.! Finished Sq Ft of home according to Tax Record is incorrect. Please see Measurements of each room. POOL MEMBERSHIP NOT GUARANTEED MUST INQUIRE (go to: https://www.admiralheightspool.com/ and GO THRU PROCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD have any available units?
1602 CEDAR PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD have?
Some of 1602 CEDAR PARK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 CEDAR PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
1602 CEDAR PARK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 CEDAR PARK RD pet-friendly?
No, 1602 CEDAR PARK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD offer parking?
Yes, 1602 CEDAR PARK RD offers parking.
Does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 CEDAR PARK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD have a pool?
Yes, 1602 CEDAR PARK RD has a pool.
Does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD have accessible units?
No, 1602 CEDAR PARK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 CEDAR PARK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 CEDAR PARK RD has units with dishwashers.
