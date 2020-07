Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming 1700 sqft home in sought after Admiral Heights. Hardwood floors, brand new kitchen, granite countertops, ss appliances, ceiling fans and tons of storage. Spacious lower level with full bath and separate laundry room. Large tiered deck off screened-in porch and fenced-in yard. Quiet, water access community with quick access to Rt 50 and I97, 1.5miles to USNA and DTA, walk to Navy stadium.