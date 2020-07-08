Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 146 Quiet Waters Place! This well maintained, end unit town house offers 3 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms and is available June 1st. Step inside and fall in love with the hardwood floors, large living spaces and tons of natural lighting. On the main level you will find a large living room, dining room and the kitchen. Sliding door will take you to the back deck which makes for a perfect outdoor space to sit back and relax. The owner's suite with a walk in closet and and oversized second bedroom can be found upstairs. In the basement you will find the third bedroom with its own bathroom and fireplace. The house also is equipped with a smart thermostat and a dual water filter! Living here you will be close to major transit routes, minutes to Downtown Annapolis, walking distance to bars and restaurants and a short walk to Quiet Waters Park! Pets on a case by case basis, call for your private tour today!