All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
146 QUIET WATERS PLACE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

146 QUIET WATERS PLACE

146 Quiet Waters Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 Quiet Waters Place, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 146 Quiet Waters Place! This well maintained, end unit town house offers 3 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms and is available June 1st. Step inside and fall in love with the hardwood floors, large living spaces and tons of natural lighting. On the main level you will find a large living room, dining room and the kitchen. Sliding door will take you to the back deck which makes for a perfect outdoor space to sit back and relax. The owner's suite with a walk in closet and and oversized second bedroom can be found upstairs. In the basement you will find the third bedroom with its own bathroom and fireplace. The house also is equipped with a smart thermostat and a dual water filter! Living here you will be close to major transit routes, minutes to Downtown Annapolis, walking distance to bars and restaurants and a short walk to Quiet Waters Park! Pets on a case by case basis, call for your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE have any available units?
146 QUIET WATERS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE have?
Some of 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
146 QUIET WATERS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE offer parking?
No, 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE have a pool?
No, 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 QUIET WATERS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College