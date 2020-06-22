13 Morris Street

Amenities

Fully furnished for someone needing temporary housing.

Charming 2 BDR row home located just steps from all the activities and festivals West St., Annapolis has to offer.

Enjoy the wonderful porch in which to sit and meet the neighbors or retreat to the back yard for more privacy.

This home offers a Queen bed and hall bath. And a twin bed, office and private bath. This is a great location for someone who wants to test out living in town.

The street is very quiet and all the neighbors are very friendly. Front bedroom has a Queen bed and hall bath. Back bedroom has a single bed and private bath. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Stackable wahser/dryer off kitchen. Q/S