13 Morris Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13 Morris Street

13 Morris Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Morris Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fully furnished for someone needing temporary housing.
Charming 2 BDR row home located just steps from all the activities and festivals West St., Annapolis has to offer.
Enjoy the wonderful porch in which to sit and meet the neighbors or retreat to the back yard for more privacy.
This home offers a Queen bed and hall bath. And a twin bed, office and private bath. This is a great location for someone who wants to test out living in town.
Fully Furnished and Available on a temporary basis. This darling home is located near the Lowes Hotel. 1 block to the shops, restaurants and festivals of West St. 4 blocks to State House and Main St.

This is a historic rowhouse, with a great vibe in a friendly neighborhood. This home is located right behind the arts district on West Street and is a very short walk to downtown, ego alley, the US Naval Academy and Maryland Avenue.

It was one of the homes for the workers who built the US Naval Academy and they were moved to their present place. It has the charm of a classic Annapolis row home and plenty of comfort inside. There is a lovely backyard with a pergola and seating area.

The street is very quiet and all the neighbors are very friendly. Front bedroom has a Queen bed and hall bath. Back bedroom has a single bed and private bath. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Stackable wahser/dryer off kitchen. Q/S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

