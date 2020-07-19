121 Market Street

Amenities

Charming Home in Historic Annapolis - Lovely Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, three level home in the heart of Annapolis. This recently renovated home features original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, central AC, radiator heat, and separate living and dining rooms. The unfinished basement is great for storage. Enjoy a front porch and back porch which leads into a back patio area. This property includes an off street parking space for one car.



Pets are Case by Case



