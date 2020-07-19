All apartments in Annapolis
121 Market Street
121 Market Street

121 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 Market Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in Historic Annapolis - Lovely Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, three level home in the heart of Annapolis. This recently renovated home features original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, central AC, radiator heat, and separate living and dining rooms. The unfinished basement is great for storage. Enjoy a front porch and back porch which leads into a back patio area. This property includes an off street parking space for one car.

Pets are Case by Case

(RLNE4585684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Market Street have any available units?
121 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Market Street have?
Some of 121 Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Market Street offer parking?
No, 121 Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Market Street have a pool?
No, 121 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
