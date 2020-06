Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

DON~T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL, TURN-KEY, 3 LEVEL, END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT OUT NEIGHBORHOOD OF AUGUST WOODS! THIS SPACIOUS HOME NOT ONLY BACKS TO TREES FOR PRIVACY, BUT FEATURES UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! ENJOY THE AMENITIES OF QUIET WATERS PARK'S WALKING TRAILS AND TRUXTON PARK'S TENNIS COURTS. AUGUST WOODS IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR EASY ACCESS TO EASTPORT, DT ANNAPOLIS, SERVICES, DINING & SHOPPING, AS WELL AS, COMMUTER ROUTES TO BALTIMORE, WASHINGTON & BWI!