Westgate
Westgate

20 Westgate Drive · (781) 739-0339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA 01801
North Woburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3T · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 4T · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5T · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westgate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home. Westgate Apartments is a community comprised of 10 buildings, located in an expansive and beautifully landscaped residential setting. The unit layouts are standardized with a few minor variations. Each residence contains ample square footage with a combined living/dining room area, modern kitchen, large walk-in hallway closet and full size bedrooms with deep closets. Each residence also featured a patio or balcony. Our distinctive community includes a fitness center, two outdoor swimming pools (over-sized and children's), barbecue area, colorful children's playground and lighted tennis court. When you live at Westgate Apartments, you also enjoy the convenience of 24-hour on-site emergency maintenance service, providing timely and professional response. Lastly, the community offers card-operated laundry facilities and individually assigned storage bins in every ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant, reimbursed when qualified
Deposit: Full month security deposit
Move-in Fees: None
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off street parking, up to 2 spaces included depending on number of occupants.
Storage Details: Large storage bin per unit located on the 1st floor of every building, included in rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westgate have any available units?
Westgate has 8 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westgate have?
Some of Westgate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westgate pet-friendly?
No, Westgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does Westgate offer parking?
Yes, Westgate offers parking.
Does Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westgate have a pool?
Yes, Westgate has a pool.
Does Westgate have accessible units?
No, Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does Westgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westgate has units with dishwashers.
Does Westgate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westgate has units with air conditioning.
