Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court parking accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking

Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home. Westgate Apartments is a community comprised of 10 buildings, located in an expansive and beautifully landscaped residential setting. The unit layouts are standardized with a few minor variations. Each residence contains ample square footage with a combined living/dining room area, modern kitchen, large walk-in hallway closet and full size bedrooms with deep closets. Each residence also featured a patio or balcony. Our distinctive community includes a fitness center, two outdoor swimming pools (over-sized and children's), barbecue area, colorful children's playground and lighted tennis court. When you live at Westgate Apartments, you also enjoy the convenience of 24-hour on-site emergency maintenance service, providing timely and professional response. Lastly, the community offers card-operated laundry facilities and individually assigned storage bins in every ...