Wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available in Woburn. The location is fantastic within a 6 minute drive from the Burlington mall which has a massive amount of restaurants, shopping, retail, and a movie theatre. You are right by route 3 so you can get onto route 95 / 128 very quickly as well. Quick access to Stoneham and Winchester. The apartment features: -Granite Countertops! -Built-in Air Conditioners -Professional Management and Maintenance -Off-Street Parking Included -6 Minutes to Burlington Mall -Cats OK -No Broker's Fee! -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease