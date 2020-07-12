/
54 Apartments for rent in Pawtucketville, Lowell, MA
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
1 Unit Available
347 Pawtucket
347 Pawtucket Boulevard, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
894 sqft
Location, location, location, desirable Camelot Court II garden style first floor unit where you enjoy the seasonal events across the street at the River Walk.
1 Unit Available
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.
Results within 1 mile of Pawtucketville
2 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
16 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
1 Unit Available
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$540
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
1 Unit Available
502 Moody Street - 34
502 Moody Street, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counter tops, custom cabinets and appliances, hardware floors and modern lights and fixtures. Three bedrooms, one bath Security system in common areas and parking lot WWW.Ulivehere.
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucketville
14 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
21 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
8 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
2 Units Available
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
760 sqft
Highland Street Apartments is an ideally situated apartment community located just minutes from the Lowell Commuter Rail train station, Route 3, the Lowell Connector and Interstate 495.
17 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
16 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,200
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
3 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
750 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.
11 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,850
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5927185)
1 Unit Available
61 Carlisle Street Unti #3
61 Carlisle Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath and includes everything... - This well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath includes heat, electric, gas, cable, internet and has off street parking.
1 Unit Available
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12
17 Sinai Cir, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
750 sqft
Beautifully maintained, bright & sunny 2 bedroom condo in central Chelmsford. - Extremely well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in desirable downtown Chelmsford complex. Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops. Free offstreet parking.
1 Unit Available
181 Moore St U5
181 Moore St, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1125 sqft
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ *** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance *** BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.
