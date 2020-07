Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4 BD /1.5 Bath beautifully updated 3 level unit in an updated townhouse located in desirable Woburn, just minutes from highways, shops,dining and public transportation. This spacious floor plan boasts new appliances,granite countertop, double oven,ceiling fans,central air, a nice sized yard,front porch,private driveway and more! Tenant is responsible for heat and electric. Good credit, references required and renters insurance is preferred.Unit is on lockbox and easy to show.