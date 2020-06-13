273 Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA with balcony
Weymouth was the birthplace ofAbigail Smith Adams. The same Abigail Smith Adams who married President John Adams and gave birth to President John Quincy Adams.
Formally known as the Town of Weymouth, Weymouth City houses a cosmopolitan population characterized by immense cultural alteration. With a population density of 3,174 people per square mile, Weymouth is home to 53,788 people, 22,435 households (2005 census), and a 10 to 9 female to male ratio. It has a considerable young population with 30% of the population being under the age of 24 years old and 48% under the age of 44 years old.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Weymouth Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.