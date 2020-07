Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving tennis court parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking hot tub online portal

Ask about Weymouth Commons' NEWLY RENOVATED apartment homes featuring Granite, Stainless Steel & Atumn Brown Cabinetry. These include studio's, one-bed's, two-bed's and our two-story THREE & FOUR BED TOWNHOMES!Sitting on 46 rolling wooded acres, Weymouth Commons offers picturesque woodland views and lush landscaping with beautiful flower beds. See what's new in three and four bedroom townhouses that have just been refinished and redecorated with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, crown moulding, chair rails and wainscoting. Indulge in top-of-the-line amenities in living here at Weymouth Commons like two full-sized swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts, and an on-site laundry facility. You will love our brand-new state-of-the-art fitness center that features cardio machines and strength training equipment. Our business center and Wi-Fi area is perfect for enjoying your favorite book or getting some studying done.