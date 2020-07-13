/
pet friendly apartments
191 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA
19 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,529
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
29 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
8 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
6 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,572
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,039
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
5 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,512
1383 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
1 Unit Available
North Weymouth
580 Bridge Street 34
580 Bridge Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Unit 34 Available 07/13/20 Affordable 1 Bed with Heat, HW and Ckg.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
120 Burkhall St Unit 211
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
10 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
16 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.
1 Unit Available
1906 Hockley Dr
1906 Hockley Drive, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1162 sqft
Rarely available END Unit rental in HINGHAM WOODS! 2019 Exterior Renovation with New Roof, Siding, Windows, Skylight, Trim and Front Door! Beautiful 2-story Townhome w/HARDWOOD Floors throughout! 2 En-Suites - 1 Upstairs, 1 Downstairs! SUN pours in
13 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
6 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,021
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
13 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
19 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
