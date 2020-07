Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room yoga accessible dog grooming area fire pit internet cafe key fob access nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Live in luxury on a piece of American history. Built on a reclaimed military airfield that once housed a massive blimp squadron, The Mastlight today has everything you could want in a life outside of Boston: a commuter-friendly location just 2 stops from the city, amazing lifestyle amenities, and acres of pristine, wide-open landscapes. Pet owners can also rejoice, The Mastlight welcomes both dogs and cats! With amazing resident amenities, beautiful views of the surrounding open landscape, and easy access to Route 3 and the MBTA Commuter Rail, The Mastlight defines a new kind of city life: A life removed from the noise, pollution, and traffic, but with all the accessibility and convenience of Downtown Boston.