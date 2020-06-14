/
furnished apartments
37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
3 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Houghes Neck
1 Unit Available
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
South End
144 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,499
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,858
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
D Street - West Broadway
81 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,523
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
D Street - West Broadway
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,310
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,123
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Downtown Boston
1 Unit Available
120 Milk St.
120 Milk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2400 sqft
PENTHOUSE ~ Furnished or Unfurnished ~ This option is comprised of TWO Large 2-Bed 2-Bath units, totaling 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Kitchens. Great views and light from twelve windows in this renovated apartment with hardwood floors.
Telegraph Hill
1 Unit Available
169 I St.
169 I Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
800 sqft
Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z2rJcXxRdLR Beautifully FURNISHED duplex unit in the heart of Southie. Exposed brick, A/C, in-unit laundry, and newly renovated in 2018. Free street parking with permit. Terms: One year lease
Columbus Park - Andrew Square
1 Unit Available
37 Telegraph St.
37 Telegraph Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
D Street - West Broadway
1 Unit Available
287 Dorchester St.
287 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Downtown Boston
1 Unit Available
1 Devonshire St.
1 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bathroom split style apartment. Feature: a bay window in the living room and all granite counter tops. Kitchen features a full compliment of GE profile appliances. lovely view of Boston Harbor and the north end.
