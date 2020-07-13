The Commons at Southfield Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly accepts section 8 bike storage e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

A perfect compliment of luxe-living and commuter convenience! Located in South Weymouth's community Union Point, The Commons features luxurious one or two story living in homes finished with high-end features and accompanied by exclusive amenities. In calling The Commons home, you will live just a 5 minute walk from the MBTA South Weymouth Commuter Rail station, saving you the hassle of rush hour traffic. Enjoy a unique saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, private roofdeck*, grilling patio and endless nature trails. Apartments feature stainless steel*, granite counters*, washer/dryers, balcony views and more. Also be sure to ask us about our sprawling three-story townhomes with private garages. Give our office a call today to learn about The Commons lifestyle!