The Commons at Southfield Highlands

Amenities
A perfect compliment of luxe-living and commuter convenience! Located in South Weymouth's community Union Point, The Commons features luxurious one or two story living in homes finished with high-end features and accompanied by exclusive amenities. In calling The Commons home, you will live just a 5 minute walk from the MBTA South Weymouth Commuter Rail station, saving you the hassle of rush hour traffic. Enjoy a unique saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, private roofdeck*, grilling patio and endless nature trails. Apartments feature stainless steel*, granite counters*, washer/dryers, balcony views and more. Also be sure to ask us about our sprawling three-story townhomes with private garages. Give our office a call today to learn about The Commons lifestyle!