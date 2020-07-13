All apartments in Weymouth Town
Find more places like The Commons at Southfield Highlands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weymouth Town, MA
/
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

The Commons at Southfield Highlands

Open Now until 6pm
200 Trotter Rd · (617) 207-6586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weymouth Town
See all
South Weymouth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA 02190
South Weymouth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 03-222 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,572

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

Unit 04-411 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-329 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-213 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,312

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 03-412 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 04-318MG · Avail. Sep 8

$3,012

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commons at Southfield Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
A perfect compliment of luxe-living and commuter convenience! Located in South Weymouth's community Union Point, The Commons features luxurious one or two story living in homes finished with high-end features and accompanied by exclusive amenities. In calling The Commons home, you will live just a 5 minute walk from the MBTA South Weymouth Commuter Rail station, saving you the hassle of rush hour traffic. Enjoy a unique saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, private roofdeck*, grilling patio and endless nature trails. Apartments feature stainless steel*, granite counters*, washer/dryers, balcony views and more. Also be sure to ask us about our sprawling three-story townhomes with private garages. Give our office a call today to learn about The Commons lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: Up to one month's rent - Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee (goes towards security deposit), One time key fee - $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed & Weight restrictions
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $30
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage available for additional monthly fee
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have any available units?
The Commons at Southfield Highlands has 6 units available starting at $1,572 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have?
Some of The Commons at Southfield Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commons at Southfield Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Commons at Southfield Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commons at Southfield Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands is pet friendly.
Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands offer parking?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands offers parking.
Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have a pool?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands has a pool.
Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have accessible units?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands has accessible units.
Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Does The Commons at Southfield Highlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Commons at Southfield Highlands has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Commons at Southfield Highlands?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr
Weymouth Town, MA 02189
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr
Weymouth Town, MA 02188
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St
Weymouth Town, MA 02025
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr
Weymouth Town, MA 02188
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway
Weymouth Town, MA 02190
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St
Weymouth Town, MA 02188

Similar Pages

Weymouth Town 1 BedroomsWeymouth Town 2 Bedrooms
Weymouth Town Apartments with GymWeymouth Town Apartments with Parking
Weymouth Town Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA
Arlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South WeymouthEast Weymouth
Weymouth Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity