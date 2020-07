Amenities

A winner of the 2009 RHA Community of Excellence Award, The Ledges offers delightful apartment features to compliment extraordinary amenities. With its location right off of Route 3, The Ledges puts you in easy access to the beaches of Cape Cod or the bright lights of downtown Boston. A wealth of local restaurants, attractions, and shopping destinations sit only minutes from the community. Indulge in our lavish swimming pool and sundeck or break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or indoor basketball court. The Ledges offers a seasonal swimming pool, indoor basketball court, fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio machines and free weights to go along with fabulous apartment home features