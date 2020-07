54 Station St

Amenities

Clean, Updated 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment, available immediately for rent. Great location for commuters - 5 minute walk to Greenbush Commuter Rail Station. Short drive to many area amenities - schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, beaches. Includes basement common area storage. Applicants must submit complete application and permit credit check with Sanjeonics Credit Co. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and cable utilities. No Smoking. No Pets. Tenants responsible for snow removal. Check out the video tour at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8LSNkxDoxw&feature=youtu.be