weymouth landing
325 Apartments for rent in Weymouth Landing, Weymouth Town, MA
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.
53 Williams St
53 Williams Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Enjoy the best of both worlds...
Results within 1 mile of Weymouth Landing
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.
39 Liberty Street
39 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
Braintree 3 bedroom in well-maintained two-family available now! Unit boasts beautiful hardwood floors, fully applianced eat-in-kitchen, private deck, walk-in closets, laundry hook ups, off-street deeded parking, & shared yard. Oil heat.
Results within 5 miles of Weymouth Landing
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,529
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,425
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
