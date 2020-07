Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage new construction package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance coffee bar fire pit media room

Bell Watertown, formerly known as Alta at the Estates, is centrally located in an upscale suburban neighborhood in the Boston Metro area, just minutes from I-90, I-95 and Route 20. Our brand new community is convenient to several major employers including iProspect, Staples, Boston Scientific, Genzyme and Bright Horizons. Our unique apartment homes feature elegant finishes such as granite countertops with built-in kitchen islands, espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood-inspired flooring and ceramic subway back splashes. Our exclusive resident amenity package includes a Fitness Center with Yoga & Spin Rooms, Billiards, Game Room, Saltwater Pool and more! Bell Watertown has everything you need to discover Apartment Living At Its Best!