Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

7 Sexton St.

7 Sexton Street · (617) 438-5038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Sexton Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Two units available! Two newly erected duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for June 15th or July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous homes will offer: 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms all natural satin finished floors throughout beautiful open concept first floor Modern kitchen with peninsula and granite countertops, gorgeous white shaker style cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances High ceilings with recessed lighting Spray foam insulated construction and energy efficient windows for low energy costs Forced hot air and central air conditioning Amazing shared back patio area Two car parking included, and much more Catch the 71 bus for a short commute to Harvard Square or Watertown Square. Take advantage of all the amenities that Coolidge Square has to offer! A short distance to all major routes makes this location a perfect fit! Showings available. Please contact me for more information!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Sexton St. have any available units?
7 Sexton St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Sexton St. have?
Some of 7 Sexton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Sexton St. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Sexton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Sexton St. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Sexton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 7 Sexton St. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Sexton St. does offer parking.
Does 7 Sexton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Sexton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Sexton St. have a pool?
No, 7 Sexton St. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Sexton St. have accessible units?
No, 7 Sexton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Sexton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Sexton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Sexton St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Sexton St. has units with air conditioning.
