7 Sexton St.

Two units available! Two newly erected duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for June 15th or July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous homes will offer: 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms all natural satin finished floors throughout beautiful open concept first floor Modern kitchen with peninsula and granite countertops, gorgeous white shaker style cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances High ceilings with recessed lighting Spray foam insulated construction and energy efficient windows for low energy costs Forced hot air and central air conditioning Amazing shared back patio area Two car parking included, and much more Catch the 71 bus for a short commute to Harvard Square or Watertown Square. Take advantage of all the amenities that Coolidge Square has to offer! A short distance to all major routes makes this location a perfect fit! Showings available. Please contact me for more information!



Terms: One year lease