38 Dexter Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful pet friendly stunning townhouse that feels like a single family house! Enter into spacious open living room w/fireplace and dining room area with that leads into a large EIK. Chef s kitchen boasts granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Dining room leads to a beautiful private patio. A half bath and over-sized coat closet round out the 1st floor. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom w/master bath, 2 additional big bedrooms, and a guest bathroom w/bathtub. Best part is the large 3rd floor which can be used as a home office or another bedroom! All bedrooms have ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Includes central heat/AC, large driveway with 2-car HEATED garage that leads into the kitchen area. Washer & dryer on 2nd floor. Massive finished basement for storage. The side-by-side configuration of this 2-unit building means nobody else lives above or beneath you! Don t miss this gorgeous home! Only $4,700 per month! Rent includes snow removal and landscaping!