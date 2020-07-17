All apartments in Watertown Town
Watertown Town, MA
38 Dexter Ave.
38 Dexter Ave.

38 Dexter Avenue · (617) 500-1282
Watertown Town
East Watertown
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

38 Dexter Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful pet friendly stunning townhouse that feels like a single family house! Enter into spacious open living room w/fireplace and dining room area with that leads into a large EIK. Chef s kitchen boasts granite counters &amp; stainless steel appliances. Dining room leads to a beautiful private patio. A half bath and over-sized coat closet round out the 1st floor. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom w/master bath, 2 additional big bedrooms, and a guest bathroom w/bathtub. Best part is the large 3rd floor which can be used as a home office or another bedroom! All bedrooms have ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Includes central heat/AC, large driveway with 2-car HEATED garage that leads into the kitchen area. Washer &amp; dryer on 2nd floor. Massive finished basement for storage. The side-by-side configuration of this 2-unit building means nobody else lives above or beneath you! Don t miss this gorgeous home! Only $4,700 per month! Rent includes snow removal and landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Dexter Ave. have any available units?
38 Dexter Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 38 Dexter Ave. have?
Some of 38 Dexter Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Dexter Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Dexter Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Dexter Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Dexter Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 38 Dexter Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 38 Dexter Ave. offers parking.
Does 38 Dexter Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Dexter Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Dexter Ave. have a pool?
No, 38 Dexter Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Dexter Ave. have accessible units?
No, 38 Dexter Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Dexter Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Dexter Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Dexter Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 Dexter Ave. has units with air conditioning.
