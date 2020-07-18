All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 30 MADISON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
30 MADISON AVENUE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

30 MADISON AVENUE

30 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
Watertown West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30 Madison Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three good -sized bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bright and sunny with very big windows. Beautiful newer applianced eat-in kitchen.Ample closets. Private Fenced in common yard . 2-3 paved driveway parking. Excellent commuter location by bus or public transportation. All it needs is your personal touches for a September move -in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
30 MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 30 MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 30 MADISON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
30 MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 30 MADISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 30 MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 30 MADISON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 30 MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 MADISON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 30 MADISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 30 MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 30 MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 30 MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 MADISON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 MADISON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Dog Friendly Apartments
Watertown Town Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHBrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MA
Franklin, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music