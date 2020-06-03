All apartments in Watertown Town
200 Waltham St.
200 Waltham St.

200 Waltham Street · (617) 307-7229
Location

200 Waltham Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
internet access
media room
new construction
Newly constructed, top-of-the-line community available in Watertown. No expenses were spared in building these chic, modern apartments. Once you step foot into the richly appointed clubhouse, you'll understand the effort that went into this high-class, full service building. Fantastic location in between Main Street and Pleasant Street, you can easily get to plenty of shopping, restaurants, convenience, and the #70 MBTA Bus which will get you over to Central Square in Cambridge within 25 minutes. If you drive then enjoy your free off-street parking and hop in the car to get to Brighton, Newton, Waltham, and Belmont within minutes! The apartments feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -All High-End Finishes -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! -Gourmet Kitchen with top-of-the-line Stainless Steel Aplliances -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Granite Countertops with large Island -Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring -Walk-In-Closets -2 Full Modern, Designer Bathrooms -Amazing Fitness Center with Spinning area and Free Weights -Community center with Billiards Table -Cafe with complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi -Movie Theater with 80" flat screen, incredible sound sytem, PS4, and X Box One. -Outdoor Off-Street Parking Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Waltham St. have any available units?
200 Waltham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 200 Waltham St. have?
Some of 200 Waltham St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Waltham St. currently offering any rent specials?
200 Waltham St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Waltham St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Waltham St. is pet friendly.
Does 200 Waltham St. offer parking?
Yes, 200 Waltham St. does offer parking.
Does 200 Waltham St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Waltham St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Waltham St. have a pool?
No, 200 Waltham St. does not have a pool.
Does 200 Waltham St. have accessible units?
No, 200 Waltham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Waltham St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Waltham St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Waltham St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Waltham St. does not have units with air conditioning.
