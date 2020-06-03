200 Waltham St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool table internet access media room new construction

Newly constructed, top-of-the-line community available in Watertown. No expenses were spared in building these chic, modern apartments. Once you step foot into the richly appointed clubhouse, you'll understand the effort that went into this high-class, full service building. Fantastic location in between Main Street and Pleasant Street, you can easily get to plenty of shopping, restaurants, convenience, and the #70 MBTA Bus which will get you over to Central Square in Cambridge within 25 minutes. If you drive then enjoy your free off-street parking and hop in the car to get to Brighton, Newton, Waltham, and Belmont within minutes! The apartments feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -All High-End Finishes -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! -Gourmet Kitchen with top-of-the-line Stainless Steel Aplliances -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Granite Countertops with large Island -Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring -Walk-In-Closets -2 Full Modern, Designer Bathrooms -Amazing Fitness Center with Spinning area and Free Weights -Community center with Billiards Table -Cafe with complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi -Movie Theater with 80" flat screen, incredible sound sytem, PS4, and X Box One. -Outdoor Off-Street Parking Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease