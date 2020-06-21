160 School St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

New Exclusive - 160 School street - Watertown, $3100/month for 9/1, Pet Friendly, Lead Paint Sep 1st -Gorgeous !! has a unique charm , 2nd & 3rd floor duplex, very large 1800+ sq ft open layout, bright & Sunny, lots of windows, eat in Kitchen, Dining room, Super large master bedroom with master bathroom and private deck, two additional bedrooms, office, sun room, Multiple decks, Beautiful newly finished Hardwood floors everywhere. Working fireplace top floor ( Electrical) Lots of Storage 3 beds + 2 full baths + Office + Sunroom + Dining room, and much more Basement Storage 2nd & 3rd floor; very large, At least 1800+ square feet Rent = $3100/month Available 9/1 Lease term ends 6/30/2021 or 7/31/2021 All Utilities by tenants, (Heat & Hot water boiler by oil, paid by tenants); landlord pays for town water & sewers + landscaping + driveway opening plowing First + Last + Sec Dep ($2000 to one month) + One month Fee Laundry Hookup in Basement we can add a washer & Dryer for $3150/month Fireplace top floor Lead paint compliant. Driveway outdoor parking spots for 2 cars



Terms: One year lease