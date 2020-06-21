All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

160 School St.

160 School Street · (339) 227-2547
Location

160 School Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
New Exclusive - 160 School street - Watertown, $3100/month for 9/1, Pet Friendly, Lead Paint Sep 1st -Gorgeous !! has a unique charm , 2nd & 3rd floor duplex, very large 1800+ sq ft open layout, bright & Sunny, lots of windows, eat in Kitchen, Dining room, Super large master bedroom with master bathroom and private deck, two additional bedrooms, office, sun room, Multiple decks, Beautiful newly finished Hardwood floors everywhere. Working fireplace top floor ( Electrical) Lots of Storage 3 beds + 2 full baths + Office + Sunroom + Dining room, and much more Basement Storage 2nd & 3rd floor; very large, At least 1800+ square feet Rent = $3100/month Available 9/1 Lease term ends 6/30/2021 or 7/31/2021 All Utilities by tenants, (Heat & Hot water boiler by oil, paid by tenants); landlord pays for town water & sewers + landscaping + driveway opening plowing First + Last + Sec Dep ($2000 to one month) + One month Fee Laundry Hookup in Basement we can add a washer & Dryer for $3150/month Fireplace top floor Lead paint compliant. Driveway outdoor parking spots for 2 cars

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 School St. have any available units?
160 School St. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 School St. have?
Some of 160 School St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 School St. currently offering any rent specials?
160 School St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 School St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 School St. is pet friendly.
Does 160 School St. offer parking?
Yes, 160 School St. does offer parking.
Does 160 School St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 School St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 School St. have a pool?
No, 160 School St. does not have a pool.
Does 160 School St. have accessible units?
No, 160 School St. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 School St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 School St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 School St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 School St. has units with air conditioning.
