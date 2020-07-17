104 Belmont St

Amenities

Sunny and spacious first floor unit with a garage! This lovely home features gleaming hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, convenient home office with french doors, dining room, eat in kitchen with gas range, abundant cabinet storage and pantry and separate laundry in the lower level. The large bedrooms have generous closets and the bathroom has been beautifully updated. There is a back deck overlooking the meticulously landscaped yard and great storage space in the lower level. Oversized garage is 24' and the large driveway makes parking easy. Convenient location with easy access to the 73 bus to Harvard Square and amazing local dining options! Available September 1st.