Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

104 Belmont St

104 Belmont Street · (978) 369-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny and spacious first floor unit with a garage! This lovely home features gleaming hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, convenient home office with french doors, dining room, eat in kitchen with gas range, abundant cabinet storage and pantry and separate laundry in the lower level. The large bedrooms have generous closets and the bathroom has been beautifully updated. There is a back deck overlooking the meticulously landscaped yard and great storage space in the lower level. Oversized garage is 24' and the large driveway makes parking easy. Convenient location with easy access to the 73 bus to Harvard Square and amazing local dining options! Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Belmont St have any available units?
104 Belmont St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Belmont St have?
Some of 104 Belmont St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Belmont St currently offering any rent specials?
104 Belmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Belmont St pet-friendly?
No, 104 Belmont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 104 Belmont St offer parking?
Yes, 104 Belmont St offers parking.
Does 104 Belmont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Belmont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Belmont St have a pool?
No, 104 Belmont St does not have a pool.
Does 104 Belmont St have accessible units?
No, 104 Belmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Belmont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Belmont St has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Belmont St have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Belmont St does not have units with air conditioning.
