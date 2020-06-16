1 Carver Road E

Amenities

GORGEOUS lower level 1 Bedroom + den apartment in ideal Watertown location! Right off Belmont Street. Unit has an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Large walk in closet. Laundry in the building. Electric fire place in living room. Stunning location! Right off Belmont Street. Walk to the 73 & 71 MBTA bus stop. Walk to all the stores, shops & restaurants on Belmont Street. No utilities included. Sorry, no pets Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease