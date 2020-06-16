All apartments in Watertown Town
1 Carver Road E
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

1 Carver Road E

1 Carver Road East · (617) 686-5617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Carver Road East, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS lower level 1 Bedroom + den apartment in ideal Watertown location! Right off Belmont Street. Unit has an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Large walk in closet. Laundry in the building. Electric fire place in living room. Stunning location! Right off Belmont Street. Walk to the 73 & 71 MBTA bus stop. Walk to all the stores, shops & restaurants on Belmont Street. No utilities included. Sorry, no pets Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Carver Road E have any available units?
1 Carver Road E has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Carver Road E have?
Some of 1 Carver Road E's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Carver Road E currently offering any rent specials?
1 Carver Road E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Carver Road E pet-friendly?
No, 1 Carver Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 1 Carver Road E offer parking?
No, 1 Carver Road E does not offer parking.
Does 1 Carver Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Carver Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Carver Road E have a pool?
No, 1 Carver Road E does not have a pool.
Does 1 Carver Road E have accessible units?
No, 1 Carver Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Carver Road E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Carver Road E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Carver Road E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Carver Road E does not have units with air conditioning.
