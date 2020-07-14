All apartments in Waltham
The Edison on the Charles

20 Cooper Street · (252) 654-4419
Location

20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Chemistry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$3,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$3,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$3,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edison on the Charles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
media room
smoke-free community
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements. You’ll find stylish, brand new, one and two bedroom apartments and a thoughtful amenities package awaiting you at The Edison Apartments. We’ve thought of everything at The Edison. From the fitness center and motion studio to our resort style pool and private courtyard gardens; 21st century apartment living is reinvented. Relax in a quiet corner at our cafe, invite friends for a swim, or grill and chill in our entertainment lounge. Reinvent the lifestyle you want at The Edison Apartments. Living at The Edison Apartments means you are just steps away from the best that Waltham has to offer. Stroll over to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edison on the Charles have any available units?
The Edison on the Charles has 41 units available starting at $2,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edison on the Charles have?
Some of The Edison on the Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edison on the Charles currently offering any rent specials?
The Edison on the Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edison on the Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edison on the Charles is pet friendly.
Does The Edison on the Charles offer parking?
Yes, The Edison on the Charles offers parking.
Does The Edison on the Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edison on the Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edison on the Charles have a pool?
Yes, The Edison on the Charles has a pool.
Does The Edison on the Charles have accessible units?
No, The Edison on the Charles does not have accessible units.
Does The Edison on the Charles have units with dishwashers?
No, The Edison on the Charles does not have units with dishwashers.
