Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage 24hr maintenance dog grooming area media room smoke-free community

The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements. You’ll find stylish, brand new, one and two bedroom apartments and a thoughtful amenities package awaiting you at The Edison Apartments. We’ve thought of everything at The Edison. From the fitness center and motion studio to our resort style pool and private courtyard gardens; 21st century apartment living is reinvented. Relax in a quiet corner at our cafe, invite friends for a swim, or grill and chill in our entertainment lounge. Reinvent the lifestyle you want at The Edison Apartments. Living at The Edison Apartments means you are just steps away from the best that Waltham has to offer. Stroll over to