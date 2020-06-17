All apartments in Waltham
60 Lionel

60 Lionel Avenue · (617) 800-7667
Location

60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA 02452
North Waltham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance., Walk to YMCA, enjoy free pool and cook out in summer. A bank, grocery, coffee shop, barbar, pharmacy .. all at walking distance though very private community. Washer and Dryer in the Building. Only few apartment in Waltham with 2 parking. Call Rubee Hans 617-800-7667 to schedule a showing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Lionel have any available units?
60 Lionel has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Lionel have?
Some of 60 Lionel's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Lionel currently offering any rent specials?
60 Lionel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Lionel pet-friendly?
No, 60 Lionel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 60 Lionel offer parking?
Yes, 60 Lionel does offer parking.
Does 60 Lionel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Lionel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Lionel have a pool?
Yes, 60 Lionel has a pool.
Does 60 Lionel have accessible units?
No, 60 Lionel does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Lionel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Lionel has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Lionel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Lionel has units with air conditioning.
