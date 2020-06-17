Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance., Walk to YMCA, enjoy free pool and cook out in summer. A bank, grocery, coffee shop, barbar, pharmacy .. all at walking distance though very private community. Washer and Dryer in the Building. Only few apartment in Waltham with 2 parking. Call Rubee Hans 617-800-7667 to schedule a showing.



Terms: One year lease