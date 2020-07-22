All apartments in Waltham
33 Hazell St.

33 Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 Hazel Street, Waltham, MA 02451
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
internet access
range
Single family colonial house on a lovely residential street. Open concept living room and dining room. Slider opens to a spacious back yard. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove. Laundry hook ups available to bring your own machines. Tenant maintains yard and is responsible for their own snow removal and pays all utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). Be the first to see this house when the tenant moves out on June 1st. Call now to hold your place for a showing. No Pets and No Smoking.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Hazell St. have any available units?
33 Hazell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Hazell St. have?
Some of 33 Hazell St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Hazell St. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Hazell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Hazell St. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Hazell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 33 Hazell St. offer parking?
No, 33 Hazell St. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Hazell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Hazell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Hazell St. have a pool?
No, 33 Hazell St. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Hazell St. have accessible units?
No, 33 Hazell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Hazell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Hazell St. has units with dishwashers.
