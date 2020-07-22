33 Hazell St.

Amenities

Single family colonial house on a lovely residential street. Open concept living room and dining room. Slider opens to a spacious back yard. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove. Laundry hook ups available to bring your own machines. Tenant maintains yard and is responsible for their own snow removal and pays all utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). Be the first to see this house when the tenant moves out on June 1st. Call now to hold your place for a showing. No Pets and No Smoking.



Terms: One year lease