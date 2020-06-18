Amenities

770 Hancock Street Apt #2, Quincy, MA 02170 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 03/19/2020. No pets allowed. Fabulous 2 bedroom unit in desirable Wollaston neighborhood. Spacious unit has good sized bedrooms, bonus room for an office/den, living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit and 2 garage parking spaces! Great location close to all the amenities and close to T. No pets and no smoking. [ Published 31-Mar-20 / ID 3485056 ]