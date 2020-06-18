All apartments in Quincy
770 Hancock Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:43 PM

770 Hancock Street

770 Hancock Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
770 Hancock Street Apt #2, Quincy, MA 02170 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 03/19/2020. No pets allowed. Fabulous 2 bedroom unit in desirable Wollaston neighborhood. Spacious unit has good sized bedrooms, bonus room for an office/den, living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit and 2 garage parking spaces! Great location close to all the amenities and close to T. No pets and no smoking. [ Published 31-Mar-20 / ID 3485056 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Hancock Street have any available units?
770 Hancock Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 770 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
770 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 770 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 770 Hancock Street offer parking?
Yes, 770 Hancock Street does offer parking.
Does 770 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Hancock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 770 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 770 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 770 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Hancock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Hancock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
