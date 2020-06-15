All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

43 Merrymount Rd.

43 Merrymount Road · (617) 817-8478
Location

43 Merrymount Road, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Quincy Center overlooking Butler Pond. Deleaded, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, on demand hot water, in unit laundry, high efficiency gas furnace, central air, pleasant wood deck off third floor loft bedroom, and more than ample closet space. Ideal location on a quiet side street minutes walk to the Quincy T station and the newly revitalized Quincy Square. 2 car parking - one in the garage and one in a dedicated parking spot. Extra storage in basement. Sorry, no pets. Excellent credit and references required. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Merrymount Rd. have any available units?
43 Merrymount Rd. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Merrymount Rd. have?
Some of 43 Merrymount Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Merrymount Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Merrymount Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Merrymount Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 43 Merrymount Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 43 Merrymount Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 43 Merrymount Rd. does offer parking.
Does 43 Merrymount Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Merrymount Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Merrymount Rd. have a pool?
No, 43 Merrymount Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Merrymount Rd. have accessible units?
No, 43 Merrymount Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Merrymount Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Merrymount Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
