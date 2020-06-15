43 Merrymount Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Quincy Center overlooking Butler Pond. Deleaded, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, on demand hot water, in unit laundry, high efficiency gas furnace, central air, pleasant wood deck off third floor loft bedroom, and more than ample closet space. Ideal location on a quiet side street minutes walk to the Quincy T station and the newly revitalized Quincy Square. 2 car parking - one in the garage and one in a dedicated parking spot. Extra storage in basement. Sorry, no pets. Excellent credit and references required. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.



Terms: One year lease