Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

36 Whaler Lane

36 Whaler Lane · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Whaler Lane, Quincy, MA 02171
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 97 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
36 Whaler Lane Apt #97, Quincy, MA 02171 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 04/28/2020. No pets allowed. 3rd Bedroom has pull out queen size mattress, currently being used as 2nd Living Room/Office.Security Cameras on property.Other terms can be agreed upon, depending on tenants needs and can be rented furnished. Dog max weight 30 pounds.. Free shuttle to T Waterfront Luxury Marina Bay Condo!! This is a 3 Bedroom,3 Bathroom 2 Level Town Home.It's situated in Marina Bay Harbourside Condominiums corner end unit with huge Deck, Back Yard,Garage,Storage & Pool.Absolutely amazing Oceanfront water views with amazing sunrises. This home comes with all audio/video entertainment system.Smart 65 inch LED TV and central audio indoor/outdoor speakers. All Deck furniture,Island BBQ Grill,Fire Pit included. One car Garage with Drive Way and plenty of extra parking.This condo has been recently remodeled and designed by very well known developer and has many upgraded features as this is one of his personal homes that has never been offered for rent. The condo has been professionally maintained and cleaned. The rent included snow removal, landscaping, pool, onsite manager, security/camera system, direct access to Beach & Marina Bay board walk just minutes away. amenities offered by the Harbourside Condo association in Marina Bay. Free shuttle to T station [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3526315 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Whaler Lane have any available units?
36 Whaler Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Whaler Lane have?
Some of 36 Whaler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Whaler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Whaler Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Whaler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 36 Whaler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 36 Whaler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36 Whaler Lane does offer parking.
Does 36 Whaler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Whaler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Whaler Lane have a pool?
Yes, 36 Whaler Lane has a pool.
Does 36 Whaler Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Whaler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Whaler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Whaler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
