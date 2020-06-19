Amenities

36 Whaler Lane Apt #97, Quincy, MA 02171 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 04/28/2020. No pets allowed. 3rd Bedroom has pull out queen size mattress, currently being used as 2nd Living Room/Office.Security Cameras on property.Other terms can be agreed upon, depending on tenants needs and can be rented furnished. Dog max weight 30 pounds.. Free shuttle to T Waterfront Luxury Marina Bay Condo!! This is a 3 Bedroom,3 Bathroom 2 Level Town Home.It's situated in Marina Bay Harbourside Condominiums corner end unit with huge Deck, Back Yard,Garage,Storage & Pool.Absolutely amazing Oceanfront water views with amazing sunrises. This home comes with all audio/video entertainment system.Smart 65 inch LED TV and central audio indoor/outdoor speakers. All Deck furniture,Island BBQ Grill,Fire Pit included. One car Garage with Drive Way and plenty of extra parking.This condo has been recently remodeled and designed by very well known developer and has many upgraded features as this is one of his personal homes that has never been offered for rent. The condo has been professionally maintained and cleaned. The rent included snow removal, landscaping, pool, onsite manager, security/camera system, direct access to Beach & Marina Bay board walk just minutes away. amenities offered by the Harbourside Condo association in Marina Bay. Free shuttle to T station [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3526315 ]