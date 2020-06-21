Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters cats allowed recently renovated

Check out this beautiful 1 bed 1 bath property for rent. Located a short distance from Quincy Center, this unit located in a multi family house features a nice open floor plan, bright spacious rooms, eat in kitchen with granite and updated bathroom. There is a dining room and living room, along with an eat in kitchen! There is plenty of street parking and there is laundry on site. Perfect for commuters who need the red line or easy access to Boston. A cat is ok, no dogs please. Credit check is required. Tenant pays heat, hot water, electric. Heat is Gas. Available 7/1 PLEASE EMAIL ONLY FOR SHOWINGS - We set up showings via EMAIL. Thank you! 3A Realty Group Sales & Leasing



Terms: One year lease