All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 24 sumner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
24 sumner
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

24 sumner

24 Sumner Street · (617) 405-4962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Quincy Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24 Sumner Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Check out this beautiful 1 bed 1 bath property for rent. Located a short distance from Quincy Center, this unit located in a multi family house features a nice open floor plan, bright spacious rooms, eat in kitchen with granite and updated bathroom. There is a dining room and living room, along with an eat in kitchen! There is plenty of street parking and there is laundry on site. Perfect for commuters who need the red line or easy access to Boston. A cat is ok, no dogs please. Credit check is required. Tenant pays heat, hot water, electric. Heat is Gas. Available 7/1 PLEASE EMAIL ONLY FOR SHOWINGS - We set up showings via EMAIL. Thank you! 3A Realty Group Sales & Leasing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 sumner have any available units?
24 sumner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 sumner have?
Some of 24 sumner's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 sumner currently offering any rent specials?
24 sumner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 sumner pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 sumner is pet friendly.
Does 24 sumner offer parking?
No, 24 sumner does not offer parking.
Does 24 sumner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 sumner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 sumner have a pool?
No, 24 sumner does not have a pool.
Does 24 sumner have accessible units?
No, 24 sumner does not have accessible units.
Does 24 sumner have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 sumner does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24 sumner?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd
Quincy, MA 02171
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
Gables University Station
85 University Ave
Quincy, MA 02090
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway
Quincy, MA 02169
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02171
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity