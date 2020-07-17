All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 30 2020 at 6:00 AM

239 Independence Ave.

239 Independence Avenue · (781) 640-0159
Location

239 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 BR /1.5 Bath 2-story house available within walking distance to Quincy Adams T and easily accessible to route 128 - Full dining room & living room with brick fireplace - office space with large windows provides plenty of sunlight - Eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and large pantry - 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd level, 2 with walk-in closets - one full bath & one half bath with stained glass windows - refinished hardwood flooring throughout; new ceramic tiles in kitchen, Bathrooms and front entrance - attached garage accommodates 2 vehicles plus driveway space for additional car - utilities separate - 3.5 months for deposits (1st, last, security, broker fee) - full unfinished basement and attic space for additional storage

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Independence Ave. have any available units?
239 Independence Ave. has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Independence Ave. have?
Some of 239 Independence Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Independence Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
239 Independence Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Independence Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 239 Independence Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 239 Independence Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 239 Independence Ave. offers parking.
Does 239 Independence Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Independence Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Independence Ave. have a pool?
No, 239 Independence Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 239 Independence Ave. have accessible units?
No, 239 Independence Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Independence Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Independence Ave. has units with dishwashers.
