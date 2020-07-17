239 Independence Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 3 BR /1.5 Bath 2-story house available within walking distance to Quincy Adams T and easily accessible to route 128 - Full dining room & living room with brick fireplace - office space with large windows provides plenty of sunlight - Eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and large pantry - 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd level, 2 with walk-in closets - one full bath & one half bath with stained glass windows - refinished hardwood flooring throughout; new ceramic tiles in kitchen, Bathrooms and front entrance - attached garage accommodates 2 vehicles plus driveway space for additional car - utilities separate - 3.5 months for deposits (1st, last, security, broker fee) - full unfinished basement and attic space for additional storage



Terms: One year lease