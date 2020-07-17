239 Independence Ave.

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 BR /1.5 Bath 2-story house available within walking distance to Quincy Adams T and easily accessible to route 128 - Full dining room & living room with brick fireplace - office space with large windows provides plenty of sunlight - Eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and large pantry - 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd level, 2 with walk-in closets - one full bath & one half bath with stained glass windows - refinished hardwood flooring throughout; new ceramic tiles in kitchen, Bathrooms and front entrance - attached garage accommodates 2 vehicles plus driveway space for additional car - utilities separate - 3.5 months for deposits (1st, last, security, broker fee) - full unfinished basement and attic space for additional storage
Terms: One year lease