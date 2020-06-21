All apartments in Quincy
232 Quincy Shore Dr A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

232 Quincy Shore Dr A

232 Quincy Shore Drive · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA 02171
Marina Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Nice 2 Bed Townhouse Apartment on Quincy Shore Dr - Property Id: 290329

232a Quincy Shore Drive, QUINCY

$1,900 a month

2 Bedroom Townhouse

1 Full Bathroom

Hardwood Flooring

Laundry in basement

Street Parking

Tenants are responsible for gas and electric

Cat only

Move in requirements

Move in costs= First, Last, ½ Month Broker Fee

Yearly Income $68K

Credit Score 650plus

$30 credit & background check

There is NO application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290329
Property Id 290329

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A have any available units?
232 Quincy Shore Dr A has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 232 Quincy Shore Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
232 Quincy Shore Dr A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Quincy Shore Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A offer parking?
No, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A does not offer parking.
Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A have a pool?
No, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A have accessible units?
No, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Quincy Shore Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Quincy Shore Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
