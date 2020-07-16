23 Hollis Ave 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 Bed plus office, steps away from N. Quincy T! - Property Id: 209205



*****Owner Occupied*****



Non-smokers preferred

$1795 per month

NO PETS Please

1 Bed plus office

1 Bath

Formal dining room

Large living room

Separate pantry area

Large space, over 1100 sq. ft.

Available 8/1

Top floor (3rd floor)

Tenant pays gas heat, electric, cable and internet (Comcast Only)

Cold water and sewer included

Laundry hook-up in basement

Storage area

Street parking with permit

2-3 minute walk to N. Quincy T

Minutes to expressway

Walk to Wollaston beach

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal



Check out the YouTube video:



https://youtu.be/uNnYkpPzukQ



Move in costs= First month $1795, full security deposit $1795 & ½ Month Broker's Fee ($897.50)

Strong credit and income is a must!



**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly at 781-356-2552 to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209205

