23 Hollis Ave 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 Bed plus office, steps away from N. Quincy T! - Property Id: 209205
*****Owner Occupied*****
Non-smokers preferred
$1795 per month
NO PETS Please
1 Bed plus office
1 Bath
Formal dining room
Large living room
Separate pantry area
Large space, over 1100 sq. ft.
Available 8/1
Top floor (3rd floor)
Tenant pays gas heat, electric, cable and internet (Comcast Only)
Cold water and sewer included
Laundry hook-up in basement
Storage area
Street parking with permit
2-3 minute walk to N. Quincy T
Minutes to expressway
Walk to Wollaston beach
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Check out the YouTube video:
https://youtu.be/uNnYkpPzukQ
Move in costs= First month $1795, full security deposit $1795 & ½ Month Broker's Fee ($897.50)
Strong credit and income is a must!
**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly at 781-356-2552 to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209205
