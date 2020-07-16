All apartments in Quincy
23 Hollis Ave 3

23 Hollis Avenue · (781) 356-2552
Location

23 Hollis Avenue, Quincy, MA 02171
North Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 Bed plus office, steps away from N. Quincy T! - Property Id: 209205

*****Owner Occupied*****

Non-smokers preferred
$1795 per month
NO PETS Please
1 Bed plus office
1 Bath
Formal dining room
Large living room
Separate pantry area
Large space, over 1100 sq. ft.
Available 8/1
Top floor (3rd floor)
Tenant pays gas heat, electric, cable and internet (Comcast Only)
Cold water and sewer included
Laundry hook-up in basement
Storage area
Street parking with permit
2-3 minute walk to N. Quincy T
Minutes to expressway
Walk to Wollaston beach
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

Check out the YouTube video:

https://youtu.be/uNnYkpPzukQ

Move in costs= First month $1795, full security deposit $1795 & ½ Month Broker's Fee ($897.50)
Strong credit and income is a must!

*****Owner Occupied*****

**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly at 781-356-2552 to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

Check out the YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNnYkpPzukQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209205
Property Id 209205

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5922488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 have any available units?
23 Hollis Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 23 Hollis Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
23 Hollis Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Hollis Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Hollis Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Hollis Ave 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
