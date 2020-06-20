All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 21 Bedford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
21 Bedford
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

21 Bedford

21 Bedford Street · (617) 405-4962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Quincy Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21 Bedford Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this lovely 2 bedroom apartment for rent 7/1 on highly desirable hospital hill. This unit is located a 7 minute walk from the Quincy Center T station, restaurants, shopping and all that Quincy has to offer. The property has easy highway access and is in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features, hardwood floors, a dining room or office area, spacious living room, updated bathroom and kitchen with a dishwasher! Plenty of natural light make this home one you will want to stay in for years! This home always has long term tenants because it is well cared for and in a perfect location. There are washer dryer hook ups (available for slight extra charge). Tenant pays gas (heat), hot water, and electric. Please email only for showings and provide information about yourself. Credit check is required, must have good credit. Move in costs are first, security and a 1/2 month broker fee. No pets please

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Bedford have any available units?
21 Bedford has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Bedford have?
Some of 21 Bedford's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Bedford currently offering any rent specials?
21 Bedford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Bedford pet-friendly?
No, 21 Bedford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 21 Bedford offer parking?
No, 21 Bedford does not offer parking.
Does 21 Bedford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Bedford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Bedford have a pool?
No, 21 Bedford does not have a pool.
Does 21 Bedford have accessible units?
No, 21 Bedford does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Bedford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Bedford has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21 Bedford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
Gables University Station
85 University Ave
Quincy, MA 02090
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St
Quincy, MA 02170
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02171
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St
Quincy, MA 02169
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity