21 Bedford

Check out this lovely 2 bedroom apartment for rent 7/1 on highly desirable hospital hill. This unit is located a 7 minute walk from the Quincy Center T station, restaurants, shopping and all that Quincy has to offer. The property has easy highway access and is in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features, hardwood floors, a dining room or office area, spacious living room, updated bathroom and kitchen with a dishwasher! Plenty of natural light make this home one you will want to stay in for years! This home always has long term tenants because it is well cared for and in a perfect location. There are washer dryer hook ups (available for slight extra charge). Tenant pays gas (heat), hot water, and electric. Please email only for showings and provide information about yourself. Credit check is required, must have good credit. Move in costs are first, security and a 1/2 month broker fee. No pets please



Terms: One year lease