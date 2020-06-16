All apartments in Quincy
Last updated December 25 2019 at 5:15 AM

18 Chickatabot Rd.

18 Chickatabot Road · (857) 204-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Chickatabot Road, Quincy, MA 02169
Merrymount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom with water views. Situated on a corner lot, this lovely home feels like a sanctuary. Features eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including french door large fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bathed in natural light through this corner unit. Large bedroom also has ocean views. Porch and free laundry in building make this place ideal. Don't miss this exclusive limited opportunity!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Chickatabot Rd. have any available units?
18 Chickatabot Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Chickatabot Rd. have?
Some of 18 Chickatabot Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Chickatabot Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Chickatabot Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Chickatabot Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Chickatabot Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 18 Chickatabot Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 18 Chickatabot Rd. does offer parking.
Does 18 Chickatabot Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Chickatabot Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Chickatabot Rd. have a pool?
No, 18 Chickatabot Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Chickatabot Rd. have accessible units?
No, 18 Chickatabot Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Chickatabot Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Chickatabot Rd. has units with dishwashers.
