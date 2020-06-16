18 Chickatabot Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom with water views. Situated on a corner lot, this lovely home feels like a sanctuary. Features eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including french door large fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bathed in natural light through this corner unit. Large bedroom also has ocean views. Porch and free laundry in building make this place ideal. Don't miss this exclusive limited opportunity!



Terms: One year lease