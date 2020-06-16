All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:38 PM

179 Whitwell St

179 Whitwell Street · (617) 549-1691
Location

179 Whitwell Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Spacious 3 bedrooms plus office unit, with 2 full baths. Located in desirable Hospital Hill neighborhood! This apartment is within minutes' walk to Quincy Center T-Station. The building was newly renovated with new electrical/plumbing, roof, and windows, hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with wainscoting, built-ins, bay windows, laundry in building. nice outdoor space. 2 parking spaces.This is a wonderful space!. PET-FRIENDLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Whitwell St have any available units?
179 Whitwell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Whitwell St have?
Some of 179 Whitwell St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Whitwell St currently offering any rent specials?
179 Whitwell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Whitwell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Whitwell St is pet friendly.
Does 179 Whitwell St offer parking?
Yes, 179 Whitwell St does offer parking.
Does 179 Whitwell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Whitwell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Whitwell St have a pool?
No, 179 Whitwell St does not have a pool.
Does 179 Whitwell St have accessible units?
No, 179 Whitwell St does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Whitwell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Whitwell St does not have units with dishwashers.
