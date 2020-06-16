179 Whitwell St

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedrooms plus office unit, with 2 full baths. Located in desirable Hospital Hill neighborhood! This apartment is within minutes' walk to Quincy Center T-Station. The building was newly renovated with new electrical/plumbing, roof, and windows, hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with wainscoting, built-ins, bay windows, laundry in building. nice outdoor space. 2 parking spaces.This is a wonderful space!. PET-FRIENDLY!