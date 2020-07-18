162 Copeland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment. The building is second from I-93! Get all the bang for your buck of living in Quincy without any traffic- the unit is incredibly convenient to the highway to get to downtown Quincy or Boston in minutes. Gleaming hardwood floors. all furniture are included in the rent. Washer and Dryer are in the basement Operated by Coins. All of the amenities you're looking for! Tenant good Credit Must be around 700. Tenant pays first, Security, and one month's broker fee.