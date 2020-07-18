All apartments in Quincy
162 Copeland St

162 Copeland Street · (617) 686-6238
Location

162 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment. The building is second from I-93! Get all the bang for your buck of living in Quincy without any traffic- the unit is incredibly convenient to the highway to get to downtown Quincy or Boston in minutes. Gleaming hardwood floors. all furniture are included in the rent. Washer and Dryer are in the basement Operated by Coins. All of the amenities you're looking for! Tenant good Credit Must be around 700. Tenant pays first, Security, and one month's broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Copeland St have any available units?
162 Copeland St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Copeland St have?
Some of 162 Copeland St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Copeland St currently offering any rent specials?
162 Copeland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Copeland St pet-friendly?
No, 162 Copeland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 162 Copeland St offer parking?
No, 162 Copeland St does not offer parking.
Does 162 Copeland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Copeland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Copeland St have a pool?
No, 162 Copeland St does not have a pool.
Does 162 Copeland St have accessible units?
No, 162 Copeland St does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Copeland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Copeland St does not have units with dishwashers.
