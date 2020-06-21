All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

16 Edison St.

16 Edison Street · (617) 953-4748
Location

16 Edison Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Point

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new renovations! Spacious 2 bedroom near Quincy Center, few min bus ride or 15 min walk to T! Two good size bedrooms, large dining/living room. Brand new kitchen with a dishwasher! High ceilings. Tiled kitchen and bathroom, carpeted bedrooms and living area. Pets are considered case by case: cats are welcome, breed and size restrictions for dogs. Heat is included in the rent! Easy on street parking. Quiet residential street. Don't miss out - this will not last!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Edison St. have any available units?
16 Edison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 16 Edison St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Edison St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Edison St. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Edison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 16 Edison St. offer parking?
No, 16 Edison St. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Edison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Edison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Edison St. have a pool?
No, 16 Edison St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Edison St. have accessible units?
No, 16 Edison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Edison St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Edison St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Edison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Edison St. does not have units with air conditioning.
