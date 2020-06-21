16 Edison St.

Amenities

Brand new renovations! Spacious 2 bedroom near Quincy Center, few min bus ride or 15 min walk to T! Two good size bedrooms, large dining/living room. Brand new kitchen with a dishwasher! High ceilings. Tiled kitchen and bathroom, carpeted bedrooms and living area. Pets are considered case by case: cats are welcome, breed and size restrictions for dogs. Heat is included in the rent! Easy on street parking. Quiet residential street. Don't miss out - this will not last!



Terms: One year lease