Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Very sunny and bright 5th floor condominium available to rent. very convenient location. Minutes to North Quincy Red Line Station and Short drive to Boston. Spacious bedroom and a small office den. One assigned parking. Easy access to all major highways. near shops and restaurants. Laundry in building. Tenant must have good credit.